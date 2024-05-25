Inland river ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal no 1

Inland river ports of Chattogram, Khulna, Madaripur, Faridpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, and Cumilla have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no 1 as Cyclone Remal is expected to enter Bangladesh tomorrow.

In a special weather bulletin signed by Meteorologist Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik on Saturday (25 May), there might be rain showers and gusty winds with a speed of 45-60 kilometres per hour from the south-eastern side over the mentioned areas.

Earlier today, maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra were advised to hoist local cautionary signal no 3.

This signal serves as a warning to vessels and individuals operating in the area to exercise caution and be prepared for potentially adverse weather conditions.

The Met Office forecasted landfall in the coastal districts Satkhira and Cox's Bazar by tomorrow evening.

It also advised all fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay and deep sea to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman said today about 4,000 shelters and 78,000 volunteers are ready in the coastal areas to face Cyclone Remal.

"Cyclone Remal may hit the coast of Bangladesh early morning on Sunday. To avoid casualties, ports will be asked to hoist a great danger signal 10 from tonight," the minister told journalists after a meeting at the secretariat.

Mohibbur Rahman added that the coastal areas from Cox's Bazar to Satkhira may be more impacted by Cyclone Remal. Storm surges of seven to eight feet are possible. There will be a lot of rain so there is a danger of landslides in the hilly areas. The ministry has made all preparations to deal with the cyclone.

"All coastal districts have been asked to prepare for the cyclone. Based on the forecast received so far, special instructions have been given to the districts of Satkhira, Bagerhat, Khulna, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola to be more prepared," the minister said adding that people will be brought to shelters as soon as danger signals are issued by the met office.

The meeting briefed a number of issues, including keeping control rooms open at all levels, preparing shelters, making arrangements for bringing people to shelters, taking initiative to make people aware through various campaigns and using toll free number "1090" to get disaster information.

359 shelters prepared in Bagerhat

The district administration of Bagerhat has prepared 359 shelters to combat Cyclone Remal.

Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Khalid Hossain said, "A total of 359 shelters and 3,505 volunteers are ready to face Cyclone Remal. Additionally, Tk5.5 lakh and 643 tonnes of rice are arranged for emergency relief activities."

Meanwhile, Coast Guard members have been conducting awareness campaigns on the coastal areas of the district since this morning.