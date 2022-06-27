Houses, towers in Ashuganj at risk of Meghna river erosion

The Meghna River in Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria has risen due to the downpour and heavy rains and strong river current has caused erosion on the river bank.

In the last two days, several houses, kitchens, toilets and tube wells of Charsonarampur village under sadar union of Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj Upazila submerged in the river Monday (27 June).

The only crematorium in the char is now on the way to disappearing, having been cut in half due to water submersion.

At least half a hundred houses on the part of the char are at risk of disappearing into the riverbed due to continued erosion.

According to the local residents, more than 5,000 people live in Charsonarampur.

Photo: TBS

As a result, many families are now spending sleepless nights in fear of landslide. Some have moved their belongings elsewhere. If the water level rises further, many houses will be washed away by the river.

Asha Biswas, a char resident, said their kitchen, dining room, tube well and toilet had been washed away in the river two days ago.

Even though she was able to save some belongings of the house, she is spending sleepless nights for fear of losing her house due to the erosion.

Rekha Rani Das, another resident, said in a tearful voice that she is having to dine in her neighbours' houses as her kitchen was washed away by the river.

However, Khan Mohammad Waliuzzaman, executive engineer (additional charge) of the Brahmanbaria Water Development Board, said the erosion of chars in the middle of the river is normal.

Photo: TBS

"The Water Development Board has nothing to do in this matter. However, as it is an important government installation, necessary steps are being taken to protect the electric tower," he added.

On the other hand, the flood situation in five upazilas of Brahmanbaria has somewhat improved. However, at least 6,500 families are still stranded.

The BWDB said it could take another four to five days to remove water from homes.