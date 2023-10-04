The hottest and coolest areas in Dhaka

The four hottest places are: Tejgaon I/A, Shapla Chattar, Mirpur 10, and Sayedabad Bus Terminal

The six coldest places are: Curzon Hall at Dhaka University, BUET, Pilkhana, Dhaka Cantonment, Ramna Park and National Zoo

Infographic: TBS

Tejgaon Industrial Area, Shapla Chattar of Motijheel, Mirpur 10, and Sayedabad Bus Terminal areas are the hottest places in the Dhaka city, according to a study.

The research, conducted by the Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), shows among the selected locations in Dhaka, during the summer season, the highest temperatures were recorded in the Tejgaon Industrial Area at 36.5 degrees Celsius, Motijheel Shapla Chattar at 35.5 degrees Celsius, and Mirpur 10 and Sayedabad Bus Terminal at 35.0 degrees Celsius. Similarly, during the winter season, these areas also recorded the highest temperatures at 26 degrees Celsius.

During the summer season, the four locations with the lowest temperatures recorded at 24 degrees Celsius are Dhaka Cantonment, Ramna Park, National Zoo, and Botanical Garden. In the winter season, six locations that were recorded the lowest temperatures at 11.0 degrees Celsius are Curzon Hall at Dhaka University, BUET, Pilkhana, Dhaka Cantonment, Ramna Park and National Zoo. Additionally, temperatures around Dhanmondi Lake has been found relatively lower compared to its surroundings.

In areas where temperatures are higher, there is generally a greater quantity of concrete-covered regions compared to greener areas. Even densely populated areas have relatively higher temperatures compared to others.

According to experts, current unplanned urbanisation, industrialisation, and communication infrastructure development are responsible for the rise in temperature.

On Wednesday, CAPS and Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge jointly organised a roundtable meeting on "Rising Temperature in Urban Areas: Causes and Solutions" at the Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) in Dhaka.

In the keynote speech, CAPS Chairman Professor Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder mentioned that while there are many global factors contributing to rising temperatures, local factors are very significant. "Therefore, local factors should be given priority in temperature regulation."

He mentioned that there are several reasons contributing to the increase in temperature in the Dhaka city. Among these, factors such as deforestation, extensive concrete cover, fitness-lacking transportation, abnormal traffic congestion, increased use of air conditioning, and the presence of industries and factories in the surrounding areas of Dhaka play a significant role.

He presented recommendations to mitigate the rising temperatures in Dhaka.

"Every available space in the city should be used for planting trees, and rooftop gardens should be encouraged. Various types of trees, including fruit trees, forest trees and medicinal herbs, should be planted according to the guidance of botanical, soil and environmental experts, considering the specific land characteristics.

"Development projects should prioritise the preservation of trees instead of their removal. Tree relocation, a practice common in developed countries, should be implemented to protect the existing green cover."

He pointed out that air pollution contributes to heat retention. During periods of extreme heat, water can be sprinkled using scientifically-based methods in busy areas, which can also help reduce air pollution.

In her speech, Bushra Afreen, the chief heat officer of the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center in Bangladesh, emphasised that high temperatures are causing both physical and mental health issues among the population. She also noted that El Nino (a climate phenomenon that occurs in the tropical Pacific Ocean) events are expected to continue, and next year's summer is projected to be even hotter than the current year.

To address these challenges, they are planning to establish a city network and focus on climate migration, she said. "The goal is to adapt to the changing climate as much as possible and find effective mitigation strategies. It is crucial to be well-prepared to tackle complex natural problems like climate change, and coordinated initiatives can play a significant role in reducing temperatures in the Dhaka city."

Professor Dr M Shahidul Islam, chairman of the Department of Geography and Environment at Dhaka University, emphasised that the primary approach at this point should be adaptation. He highlighted the significant role played by a capitalistic approach and population growth in exacerbating the situation. Dr Islam stressed the importance of halting deforestation rather than focusing solely on tree planting, discouraging the filling of existing ponds, and transitioning from acquiring more knowledge to implementing solutions.

He also suggested taking moments to pause and reflect on the lives and actions. Dr Islam encouraged fostering a sense of vibrancy in the country's development efforts and striving for a clean, green, and peaceful environment and mindset.

M Feroz Ahmed, emeritus professor of Stamford University Bangladesh, pointed out that the latitude of all the deserts in the world is similar to that of Bangladesh. He explained that the water from the rivers and seas surrounding Bangladesh evaporates and then condenses to form rain, preventing the creation of desert conditions in the country. Professor Ahmed emphasised the need to prioritise the environment when considering any development projects.

Zafar Wazed, the director general of Press Institute Bangladesh, expressed concerns about the construction of buildings with glass walls, which contribute to the rising temperature of the city. He emphasised the importance of considering public health and taking appropriate steps before engaging in any development activities.

In her speech as chief guest, Parliament Member Advocate Khodeza Nasreen Akhter Hossain put emphasise on the collective responsibility of protecting the environment. She stressed that both the public and the government must work together to achieve this goal.