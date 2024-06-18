Heavy rainfall likely in 3 divisions in 72 hrs: Met office

Meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall across the country until 12 May, with showers expected daily. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall across the country until 12 May, with showers expected daily. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Heavy rainfall is expected in Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions during 72 hours commencing 6 am on Tuesday.

" Due to active monsoon heavy (44-88 mm. / 24hrs) to very heavy rainfall (289 mm /24hrs) likely in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," said Bangladesh Metrological Debarment in a warning message on Tuesday.   

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has also predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country over 24 hours.

The country's highest 153 mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet in 24 hours till 6am today.

Besides, a mild heat wave is sweeping the Khulna division and the districts of Patuakhali, Bhola, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Rajshahi and Pabna and it may continue, reads the bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to excessive moisture content the discomfort may persist.

Meanwhile, the trough of low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay, BMD said.

