Heavy rain triggers severe waterlogging in Ctg 

Environment

UNB
04 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 10:18 pm

Related News

Heavy rain triggers severe waterlogging in Ctg 

The unrelenting rain caused flooding in numerous locations, disrupting traffic and affecting the daily lives of residents

UNB
04 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 10:18 pm
A man walks through a flooded alley in Chattogram on 4 August 2023. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/ TBS
A man walks through a flooded alley in Chattogram on 4 August 2023. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/ TBS

Many areas of Chattagram have been inundated by continuous rainfall, resulting in severe waterlogging across the city.

According to Assistant Meteorologist Suman Saha of the Patenga Meteorological Office, 36 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours until Friday afternoon. The city experienced intermittent rain since midnight on Thursday, exacerbating the situation and leading to severe waterlogging.

The unrelenting rain caused flooding in numerous locations, disrupting traffic and affecting the daily lives of residents. The city's drainage system has proven inadequate to cope with the downpour. Water entered many homes and shops, leaving the citizens to endure hardship.

Some of the worst-affected areas include Chaktai-Khatunganj, Baklia Miyakhan Nagar, Masterpole, Chawkbazar, Sholshahar, Halishahar, Bahaddarhat, Commerce College, Choto Pole, and Boro Pole.

Salamat Ullah, a small businessman from Baklia, explained that the canal's obstruction prevented rainwater from draining away, resulting in the entire area being submerged.

Low-lying areas, including Agrabad, CDA residential area, Shanti Bagh residential, Chandgaon, and Riaz Uddin Bazar, have also been heavily affected during high tide, with water levels reaching knee-deep on roads.

Haji Yakub, a resident of Bahaddarhat, reported flooding in the area starting from midnight on Thursday, leading to submerged roads and halting traffic. As a consequence, gridlocks have become a common sight on Bahaddarhat main road and flyovers due to water.

The relentless rain has also caused damage to businesses in Chaktai-Khatunganj, with water entering several establishments, raising concerns among traders about the extent of the losses.

The residence of Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in Bahaddarhat could not escape the waterlogging. The mayor's house and surrounding areas have been affected, with water levels knee to waist-deep, according to the mayor's personal assistant Mustafa Jamal Chowdhury.

Assistant Meteorologist Suman Saha warned that the rainfall recorded is due to low pressure, and the city may experience more rain for another day or two, posing a risk of landslides in areas with heavy rainfall. However, he mentioned that the tide would start receding from 2:30 pm onward, offering some respite to the inundated city.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram / Flood / waterlogging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

16h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

7h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

4h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee