Heavy rain triggers severe waterlogging in Ctg 

Many areas of Chattagram have been inundated by continuous rainfall, resulting in severe waterlogging across the city.

According to Assistant Meteorologist Suman Saha of the Patenga Meteorological Office, 36 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours until Friday afternoon. The city experienced intermittent rain since midnight on Thursday, exacerbating the situation and leading to severe waterlogging.

The unrelenting rain caused flooding in numerous locations, disrupting traffic and affecting the daily lives of residents. The city's drainage system has proven inadequate to cope with the downpour. Water entered many homes and shops, leaving the citizens to endure hardship.

Some of the worst-affected areas include Chaktai-Khatunganj, Baklia Miyakhan Nagar, Masterpole, Chawkbazar, Sholshahar, Halishahar, Bahaddarhat, Commerce College, Choto Pole, and Boro Pole.

Salamat Ullah, a small businessman from Baklia, explained that the canal's obstruction prevented rainwater from draining away, resulting in the entire area being submerged.

Low-lying areas, including Agrabad, CDA residential area, Shanti Bagh residential, Chandgaon, and Riaz Uddin Bazar, have also been heavily affected during high tide, with water levels reaching knee-deep on roads.

Haji Yakub, a resident of Bahaddarhat, reported flooding in the area starting from midnight on Thursday, leading to submerged roads and halting traffic. As a consequence, gridlocks have become a common sight on Bahaddarhat main road and flyovers due to water.

The relentless rain has also caused damage to businesses in Chaktai-Khatunganj, with water entering several establishments, raising concerns among traders about the extent of the losses.

The residence of Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in Bahaddarhat could not escape the waterlogging. The mayor's house and surrounding areas have been affected, with water levels knee to waist-deep, according to the mayor's personal assistant Mustafa Jamal Chowdhury.

Assistant Meteorologist Suman Saha warned that the rainfall recorded is due to low pressure, and the city may experience more rain for another day or two, posing a risk of landslides in areas with heavy rainfall. However, he mentioned that the tide would start receding from 2:30 pm onward, offering some respite to the inundated city.