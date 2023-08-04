Heavy rain triggers landslide in Chattogram, floods city

Soil piled up beside the Lalkhan Bazar-Tiger Pass road in Chattogram after a landslide hit the spot on 4 August 2023. Photo: TBS

Heavy rainfall throughout Thursday night in Chattogram has triggered landslides and inundated the port city.

On Friday (4 August) morning, a small-scale landslide hit a moving microbus on the Lalkhan Bazar-Tiger Pass road in Chattogram.

No casualty was reported in the incident, but it halted traffic movement on the road for about an hour.

Officials of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence and Chattogram cleared the road shortly resuming vehicular movement.

"We received the news of the landslide at 8:45 in the morning and two teams from Agrabad went to the spot. The two-way road from Lalkhan Bazar to Tiger Pass was closed due to landslides," fire service official Jalal Ahmed told The Business Standard.

"A microbus got stuck on the road due to the landslide. But The city corporation workers quickly removed the soil. The microbus was later moved to one side of the road."

Meanwhile, Chattogram City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Touhidul Islam said, "The incident happened due to incessant rainfall throughout the night. The soil that was on the road has been removed. Traffic is normal."

Also, heavy rain overnight has inundated a large area of the port city. The main roads of the city, along with alleys, have gone under the water.

Water has entered the houses and shops on the ground floor, including the residence of Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.