Heatwaves and wildfires to worsen air pollution: UN

Environment

BSS/AFP
07 September, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 10:20 am

Related News

Heatwaves and wildfires to worsen air pollution: UN

BSS/AFP
07 September, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 10:20 am
Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

More frequent and intense heatwaves and wildfires driven by climate change are expected to worsen the quality of the air we breathe, harming human health and ecosystems, the UN warned Wednesday.

A new report from the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) cautioned that the interaction between pollution and climate change would impact hundreds of millions of people over the coming century, and urged action to rein in the harm.

The WMO's annual Air Quality and Climate Bulletin examined the impacts of large wildfires across Siberia and western North America in 2021, finding that they produced widespread increases in health hazards, with concentrations in eastern Siberia reaching "levels not observed before".

Tiny particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5) are considered particularly harmful since they can penetrate deep into the lungs or cardiovascular system.

"As the globe warms, wildfires and associated air pollution are expected to increase, even under a low emissions scenario," WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

"In addition to human health impacts, this will also affect ecosystems as air pollutants settle from the atmosphere to Earth's surface."

'Foretaste of the future'

At the global scale, there has been a reduction over the past two decades in the total burned area, as a result of decreasing numbers of fires in savannas and grasslands.

But WMO said that some regions like western North America, the Amazon and Australia were seeing far more fires.

Even beyond wildfires, a hotter climate can drive up pollution and worsen air quality.

Taalas pointed out that severe heatwaves in Europe and China this year, coupled with stable high atmospheric conditions, sunlight and low wind speeds, had been "conducive to high pollution levels," warning that "this is a foretaste of the future."

"We expect a further increase in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves, which could lead to even worse air quality," he said.

This phenomenon is known as the "climate penalty", which refers to how climate change amplifies ground-level ozone production, which negatively impacts air quality.

In the stratosphere, ozone provides important protection from cancer-causing ultraviolet rays, but closer to the ground it is very hazardous for human health.

If emission levels remain high, this climate penalty is expected to account for "a fifth of all surface ozone concentration increase," WMO scientific officer Lorenzo Labrador told reporters.

He warned that most of that increase will happen over Asia, "and there you have about one quarter of the entire world population."

The WMO called for action, stressing that "a worldwide carbon neutrality emissions scenario would limit the future occurrence of extreme ozone air pollution episodes."

The report points out that air quality and climate are interconnected, since chemicals that worsen air quality are normally co-emitted with greenhouse gases.

"Changes in one inevitably cause changes in the other," it said.

Top News / World+Biz

air pollution / Heatwave / wildfires / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

39m | Panorama
The Celica GTS is unapologetic in its design. It sits low to the ground and looks aggressive. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

1h | Wheels
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

13h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

14h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

14h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 