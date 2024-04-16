Heatwave sweeps over 8 divisions as temperatures soar

Environment

UNB
16 April, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 11:59 am

Related News

Heatwave sweeps over 8 divisions as temperatures soar

UNB
16 April, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 11:59 am
Representational Photo: Reuters
Representational Photo: Reuters

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet and it may continue, according to BMD's weather bulletin on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds may occur in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions. 

However, for the rest of the country, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies, it said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, added the bulletin.

Bangladesh / Top News

heat wave / Hot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating the concrete conundrum: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

1h | Habitat
The market now offers a plethora of options, including fibre, metal, yarn, cloth, wood, and plastic bangles, and shoppers can choose from a wide array of 40-50 different designs. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The immortal chime of churis

3h | Panorama
An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

21h | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

14h | Videos
Alpona in Kishoreganj eyes world record

Alpona in Kishoreganj eyes world record

3h | Videos
Plans to attack Iran final: Israeli army

Plans to attack Iran final: Israeli army

13h | Videos
World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

16h | Videos