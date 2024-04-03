Heat alert issued for four divisions as temp feared to cross 40°C

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 08:43 pm

A runner cools down with water in Skopje, North Macedonia July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A runner cools down with water in Skopje, North Macedonia July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department today (3 April) issued heat alerts for four divisions of the country for the next 72 hours with temperatures surging over 40°C.

The divisions are Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Rajshahi.

The four divisions are currently experiencing heat waves. The extremity of the heat waves are feared may increase further, said an alert, signed by Md Bazlur Rashid, BMD meteorologist, issued in the afternoon.

"The prevailing heat wave over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Rajshahi divisions may continue and spread for the next 72 hours commencing today," stated the alert.

No rain during Eid, temperature to go higher

Bazlur Rahman said there is no possibility of rainfall anywhere in the country in the next three days.

"The temperature might surpass the 40°C threshold. At the same time, the humidity will also increase. The temperature in Dhaka can go up to 38°C," he told The Business Standard.

He also said, "We have issued a warning so that those who go out of the house can take preparation. Those who work in the field, or travel by public transport should go out with additional preparation to save themselves from excessive temperature. I will say that everyone should prepare well before heading out for the Eid journey."

Stating that it is more likely that there will be no rain during the Eid holidays, the meteorologist said, "The temperature may decrease slightly around 7-8 April but is feared to increase again.

"Analysing the weather model, it can be seen that there may be light rain around 13-14 April. There is little chance of any rainfall before this. During the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the temperature is likely to remain high in most areas of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal."

