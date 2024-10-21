Gulshan Lake filling halted following complaints

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:15 pm

DoE said drives to prevent environmental pollution will continue

DoE said drives to prevent environmental pollution will continue

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:15 pm
A team headed by Executive Magistrate Faizunnesha Akhtar conducted the drive. Photo: Courtesy
A team headed by Executive Magistrate Faizunnesha Akhtar conducted the drive. Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Environment (DoE) conducted a drive in the capital's Gulshan today (21 October) and halted filling of Gulshan Lake.

A team headed by Executive Magistrate Faizunnesha Akhtar conducted the drive near the AK Khandkar Bir Uttam Road after instructions from Syeda Rizwana Hasan, advisor to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, following complaints of lake filling.

As evidence of lake filling was found, the DoE issued a notice to stop all activities of water reservoir filling in the said part of Gulshan Lake until further instructions, the ministry said in a press release. 

"Gulshan Lake is an Ecologically Critical Area. Filling of this lake is strictly restricted as per the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act," reads the release.

Action will be taken if the law is violated, the DoE said, adding that drives to prevent environmental pollution will continue.

