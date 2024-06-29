Greening project to be implemented in educational institutions: Environment minister

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury addresses the annual sports competition, inter-departmental debate competition prize distribution, and freshman induction ceremony at Khilgaon Model University College auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday (29 June). Photo: UNB

A greening project will be implemented in educational institutions to improve overall development of environment along with providing quality education, said Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

He said this while addressing the annual sports competition, inter-departmental debate competition prize distribution, and freshman induction ceremony at Khilgaon Model University College auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday, as the chief guest.

The minister said the government prioritises the development of education, the health sector, and the environment. Furthermore, the educational institutions are working towards creating smart citizens as part of the Smart Bangladesh initiative.

Saber stressed the importance of organising sports and cultural competitions for the mental and physical development of students.

He noted that such competitions help students develop leadership qualities and prepare them for success in various fields.

The minister urged teachers to guide students properly and keep themselves away from irregularities

He assured that all necessary initiatives would be taken for the development of education, including opening new departments, constructing new buildings, and providing facilities to underprivileged students.

The event was presided over by Prof Md Imam Zafar, principal of the institution, with special guest Md Abdur Rauf, president of the governing body. Local Awami League leaders, teachers, parents, and students were also in attendance.

During the event, the environment minister planted saplings in the educational institution, distributed prizes among the winners of various competitions, and welcomed the new students.