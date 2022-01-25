Green IB Champions 2021 Awarded the Green Leaders of Bangladesh

The Green IB Champions 2021 has selected the best 10 sustainable, innovative and inclusive business ideas & startups. Photo: Courtesy

GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh in collaboration with Sustainable Finance Division, Bangladesh Bank has organized a unique green and sustainable startup business idea-based competition called "Green Inclusive Business Champions" to celebrate the golden jubilee of its Independence and the birth centenary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman recently at Dhaka.

The Green IB Champions 2021 has selected the best 10 sustainable, innovative and inclusive business ideas & startups that are contributing to the environment, transition to a modern, resource-efficient & inclusiveness, fair and competitive economy for the Award.

Mohammad Shahab Uddin, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change were present as Chief Guest in the ceremony where Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Mr. Abu Farah Md. Naser, Chairman, SREDA, Mohammad Alauddin, Mr. Abul Kalam Azad former Chief Coordinator SDG Affairs, PMO and Special Envoy to the Vulnerable Forum Countries, Mr. NI Khan, Former Secretary and Curator of Banglabandhu Memorial Trust, President of BGMEA, and many other distinguished personalities were present as Special Guest.

The Green Inclusive Business Champions 2021 also identified and recognized the pioneers of Green Development in Bangladesh, who showed environmental leadership and dedication for the first time in their Sector as Green Business Leader of Bangladesh in deferent categories.

In the category of Government Institution for Green Development Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance received the Award. In the category of Green Energy Development, SREDA, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has received the Award. In the category of Green Banking Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank; in the category of Green Research Institute, Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM); In the category Green Trade Organization BGMEA; In the category of first Green Industry development, Vintage Denim Studio Limited; In the category of Green Energy Production (Mega Project), Energon Renewable (BD) Limited; In the category of Green High-Tech Industry; Walton High-Tech Industry Limited; In the category of First Green Construction (Commercial), Cityscape International Limited; In the category of Green Youth Organization, Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative (BYEI); In the category of Green Personality, Professor Dr. Saleemul Huq has received the Award from the Chief Guest.

Mohammad Shahab Uddin, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Shahab Uddin said the government is considering strict enforcement of environmental laws, investment tax exemption for environmentally friendly equipment and resources, and income tax exemption for green service providers with a view to having a positive impact on environmental pollution control, environmental development and mitigation of global climate change.

At the same time, the imposition of green tax to discourage pollution is also under consideration. In terms of green tax incentives and the imposition of green taxes, the main objectives are: to increase investment in the environmentally friendly technology sector; encourage industries to mobilize resources rich in green technology; dissemination of green technology service providers and discouragement of polluting activities.

Lutfar Rahman, CEO of GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh said in his speech, Green Tech Foundation Bangladesh has organized this unique initiative to mark the centenary of the birth of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and the Golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. He also said the next 50 years will be the milestones in social, economic and political spheres with a view to building a prosperous and green Bangladesh. In the issue of existential crises or natural disasters and climate change, sustainable concepts are needed to meet the current demand for natural resources worldwide. GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh and their initiative will play the role of catalyst in this regard.

The Environment Minister further said that the government had earlier set up a fund of Tk 200 crore through the central bank to encourage the use of clean and green technology in industrial pollution control for green inclusive business development.

Initiatives have been taken to invest in the development and dissemination of eco-friendly green technologies, conducting research, and eco-friendly business in Bangladesh. In order to encourage industry, a special fund has been set up by the Department of Environment through which entrepreneurs will be encouraged to set up eco-friendly factories and businesses.

Bangladesh has no choice but to enter the "green economy" to avoid the growing risk of environmental pollution. In line with the socio-economic context of Bangladesh, the government has adopted a number of specific policies to protect the environment and control pollution in order to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

In the Green IB Champions 2021 the following top 10 Entrepreneurs and Startups were awarded along with 1 additional honorary award to a youngster:

1. Bright Areca Ltd. Eco-friendly products such as one-time plates, bowls, Spoon, dining table food decorations items, one-time sandal,s etc. from fallen leaf.

2. Farmzila - Natural food products to sustain the nutritive value of the food with an aim to ensure better life while getting on the path to better health.

3. Carbo Purification Technology Building a zigzag Brick Field with this "Carbo Purification Technology", the black carbon dioxide emission from the coal, hot burned duct, hot coal gas, and other impurities do not exhaust from the facility.

4. Green Grain Cashew Processing Industry - First-ever integrated and export-oriented cashew processing industry of Bangladesh. They are focused on high nutrient & protein snacks. With the by-product, they are producing alternative energy & other eco-friendly allied products.

5. Filter - is a technology-based waste management company. The aim is to reduce waste production by aptly segregating the inorganic waste materials from the root level and recycling or converting them into reusable products and energy.

6. Sky Flora Ltd.- SkyFlora strives to be the leading urban gardening management company in our country with quality service, passion and diversity.

7. Borac Energia - Borac Energia, is a Lithium-ion Battery manufacturer. They make lithium batteries that have double the lifespan of a Lead-acid battery and half the price of any other Li-ion Battery in the marketplace. They recycle old laptop batteries, repurpose them and make batteries.

8. Shuchita -Recycling Company

9. Greening from Eco-Toilet - Eco-Toilet is an environment-friendly, high-tech, modern public toilet. This toilet has a rainwater harvesting plan, solar panel, automatic payment system, and own waste management plant.

10. BUD Bio-Flock Farming - BUDs Bio-flock Fish Farming is an organic fish culture system to produce higher productivity with zero environmental impact.

11. Shoptorshi Rahman -Trees are our best friend. They produce Oxygen, which is essential for us but we don't repay their kindness. There is a machine called tree spade which can transplant very big trees.

Those who collaborated in this competition were GIZ, Practical Action, various financial institutions; BRAC Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Exim Bank, Citi Bank, Bank Asia, IPDC, and IDLC.