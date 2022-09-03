Govt working to protect vultures: Environment minister

The government has taken a number of steps to protect vultures from extinction in the country, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin.

"In the seventies, we saw vultures in flocks eating dead animals. The country is now home to only 260 vultures. We will work to protect the remaining vultures," the minister said while speaking at a discussion meeting on the occasion of "International Vulture Awareness Day 2022" held at the Forest Department on Saturday.

Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar and Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry spoke as special guests at the event.

Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury presided over the programme and ABM Sarwar Alam, senior programme officer of IUCN Bangladesh, presented the key note speech.

The formation of the "Bangladesh National Vulture Conservation Committee", the official declaration of two vulture safe zones and the ten-year (2016-2025) "Bangladesh Vulture Conservation Action Plan" serve as a long-term framework for protecting Bangladesh's vultures, said Shahab Uddin.

The minister also added that they have a plan to monitor vultures through satellite tracking.

ABM Sarwar Alam said, "If any dead animal was found somewhere, vultures would come in flocks and clean it immediately. But currently, this useful bird is on the verge of extinction. To save it from extinction, we all need to be aware."

Bangladesh Bird Club Founder Inam Al Haque, Prakriti and Jiban Jiban Foundation Chairman Mukit Majumder Babu, Sufal Project Director Gobind Roy and Wildlife and Nature Conservation Circle Conservator of Forest Imran Ahmed spoke, among others.

On the occasion, the minister distributed prizes among the winners of the poster making competition organised among the students of various universities to create awareness about vulture conservation.

Apart from Dhaka, discussion meetings and rallies have been arranged to celebrate the day in various vulture-rich areas of the country.