Govt to use brick kiln tracker to detect polluters: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said the government will use Brick Kiln Tracker to help identify environmental pollutants, illegal brick kilns, and take proper legal action against them.

"As a result, it will be easier to stop illegal activities by identifying highly harmful brick kilns on a priority basis….it will be possible to reduce air pollution caused by brick kilns," he told a meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat here.

The environment minister said the Brick Kiln Tracker based on IT and remote sensing technology has been developed in a joint venture between the Department of Environment (DoE) and the National University of Singapore.

He said monitoring and enforcement activities of the DoE will be strengthened and successful with the help of this latest technology tracker with artificial intelligence.

Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Environment) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, DoE Director General Dr Abdul Hamid and Professor at National University of Singapore Dr Martin Mattsson were, among others, present at the meeting.