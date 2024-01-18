Govt to use brick kiln tracker to detect polluters: Saber

Environment

BSS
18 January, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 08:41 pm

Govt to use brick kiln tracker to detect polluters: Saber

BSS
18 January, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 08:41 pm
Govt to use brick kiln tracker to detect polluters: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said the government will use Brick Kiln Tracker to help identify environmental pollutants,  illegal brick kilns, and take proper legal action against them.

"As a result, it will be easier to stop illegal activities by identifying highly harmful brick kilns on a priority basis….it will be possible to reduce air pollution caused by brick kilns,"  he told a meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat here.

The environment minister said the Brick Kiln Tracker based on IT and remote sensing technology has been developed in a joint venture between the Department of Environment (DoE) and the National University of Singapore.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said monitoring and enforcement activities of the DoE will be strengthened and successful with the help of this latest technology tracker with artificial intelligence.

Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Environment) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, DoE Director General Dr Abdul Hamid and Professor at National University of Singapore Dr Martin Mattsson were, among others, present at the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

brick kiln tracker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

6h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

12h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

13h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

9m | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

2h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

4h | Videos