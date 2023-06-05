Govt formulates 10-yr plan to check plastic pollution: Minister

Environment

BSS
05 June, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 10:18 am

Related News

Govt formulates 10-yr plan to check plastic pollution: Minister

BSS
05 June, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 10:18 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Sunday said the government has formulated a 10-year action plan to check plastic pollution in the country.

"A 10-year action plan has been formulated to prevent plastic pollution. A three-year plan to ban single-use plastics has been taken," he told a press conference at the Press Information Department (PID) conference room at the Secretariat here.

As part of taking action against banned polythene shopping bags, the environment minister said, 3,692 cases have been filed through mobile courts from January 2019 to April 2023, while Tk5.47 crore was realised as fines.

About 1,763 tonnes of polythene was seized and 169 people were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment to this end, he said.

Also, programmes are being implemented to ensure that there is no pollution by single-use plastic in forest areas, including the Sundarbans, Shahab Uddin said.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and senior officials of the ministry were present at the press conference.

Bangladesh / Top News

World Environment Day / Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin MP / Plastic pollution / Bangladesh plastic pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

4h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

19h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

19h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

2h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

16h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

20h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study