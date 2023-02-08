Govt approves action plan on shark, ray conservation

The government has approved an action plan for protecting the sharks and rays within the country's marine boundaries from overfishing and illegal trading activities, and also limited the number of marine species that can be exported, says a press release.

Environment minister Md Shahab Uddin announced the new measures at a meeting held Wednesday at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital.

The "National Conservation Strategy and Plan of Action for Sharks and Rays in Bangladesh 2023-2033" provides guidelines on prioritising actions to be taken. It involves better management, regular monitoring as well as involvement of law enforcers and stakeholders in ensuring better conservation of sharks and rays. The plan also includes exemplary guidelines for improving the condition of these marine species.

The measures have been prepared under the World Bank's Sustainable Forests and Livelihoods project.

The environment minister said that sharks and rays are important to the health of our coastal and marine ecosystems. However, overfishing and illegal international trade of their body parts are threatening their existence. The support from customs, police, border guard, navy, coast guard and maritime police is crucial to reduce the high risks of extinction these species face and stop illegal wildlife trade.

To this end, all law enforcement agencies must work diligently to protect these species, the minister said adding, "We must act collectively now to ensure the protection of sharks and rays."

The strategic plan has been prepared through discussions with various agencies, departments, ministries, traders, communities and foreign consultants.

Ministry Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, additional secretaries Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, Md Moniruzzaman and Md Mizanur Rahman, Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, Sustainable Forestry and Livelihoods Project Director Gobinda Roy and other ministry officials were present at the meeting.