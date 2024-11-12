Forest Department ordered not to plant eucalyptus, acacia trees

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, has ordered the Forest Department to no longer plant eucalyptus and acacia trees.

She instructed the department to preserve other tree species except for eucalyptus and acacia planted for social forestry along roadsides, reads a press release.

Rizwana issued the directives during a special meeting held at the Forest Department office in Agargaon, Dhaka today (12 November).

The adviser stated that biodiversity rules and guidelines will be developed to protect biodiversity. She also emphasised involving students in wildlife and forest-related activities at the range office level.

The advisor highlighted the need to establish management committees for protected forests such as Lathitila, Chunati, Satchari, and Lawachara.

She called for an end to eco-tourism and picnicking in these forests and emphasised stopping music and noise disturbances to maintain the natural environment of the forests.

She further added that illegal encroachments on forest land must be removed, and no lobbying would be tolerated. Conflicts with forest dwellers should be addressed, and harassment cases against the Garo community should be dropped.

The advisor directed relevant officials to implement a strategic plan, a gender policy, a grievance redress system, and ensure transparency in project information.

Environment ministry Additional Secretary ASM Humayun Kabir, Additional Secretary Fahmida Khanam, Joint Secretary Shamima Begum, Chief Conservator of Forests Amir Hossain Chowdhury, and other senior Forest Department officials were present at the meeting.