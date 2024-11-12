Forest Department ordered not to plant eucalyptus, acacia trees

Environment

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 08:55 pm

Related News

Forest Department ordered not to plant eucalyptus, acacia trees

Adviser Rizwana issued the directives during a special meeting held at the Forest Department office in Dhaka today

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 08:55 pm
Eucalyptus and acacia trees. Photo: Collected
Eucalyptus and acacia trees. Photo: Collected

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, has ordered the Forest Department to no longer plant eucalyptus and acacia trees. 

She instructed the department to preserve other tree species except for eucalyptus and acacia planted for social forestry along roadsides, reads a press release. 

Rizwana issued the directives during a special meeting held at the Forest Department office in Agargaon, Dhaka today (12 November).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The adviser stated that biodiversity rules and guidelines will be developed to protect biodiversity. She also emphasised involving students in wildlife and forest-related activities at the range office level.

The advisor highlighted the need to establish management committees for protected forests such as Lathitila, Chunati, Satchari, and Lawachara. 

She called for an end to eco-tourism and picnicking in these forests and emphasised stopping music and noise disturbances to maintain the natural environment of the forests.

She further added that illegal encroachments on forest land must be removed, and no lobbying would be tolerated. Conflicts with forest dwellers should be addressed, and harassment cases against the Garo community should be dropped.

The advisor directed relevant officials to implement a strategic plan, a gender policy, a grievance redress system, and ensure transparency in project information.

Environment ministry Additional Secretary ASM Humayun Kabir, Additional Secretary Fahmida Khanam, Joint Secretary Shamima Begum, Chief Conservator of Forests Amir Hossain Chowdhury, and other senior Forest Department officials were present at the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

Forest Department / Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

2h | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

5h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

6h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

6h | Videos