Food for plastic: Bidyanondo's unique attempt to save Saint Martin's from plastic pollution

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 02:54 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Plastic waste products are no longer considered useless on Saint Martin's island.

With a unique initiative of the Bidyanondo Foundation, plastic waste has become as valuable as banknotes for islanders.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bidyanondo Exchange Center in Saint Martin's has made a special offer, under which food items including rice and lentils will be provided in exchange for plastic waste materials.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"It is not possible to collect all the plastic wastes of Saint Martin's with just 10-12 volunteers. Therefore, we came out with a unique plan to involve everyone living on the island," reads a Facebook post by Bidyanondo.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"We want to spread the initiative all over Bangladesh. Will you join?" the post reads. 

The eccentric food for the plastic initiative is set to begin today in Cox's Bazar.

