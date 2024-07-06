Flood crisis deepens in Kurigram: 1.5 lakh stranded as rivers swell

UNB
06 July, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 01:36 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The flood situation in Kurigram district has worsened, with rising water levels in all major rivers leaving 1.5 lakh people stranded.

Deputy Commissioner of the district Mohammad Saidul Arif reported that the Brahmaputra River was flowing 72 cm above its danger point at Chilmari, 71 cm above at Hatiya, and 68 cm above at Nunkhawa. The Dharla River was one cm above its red mark at Dharla Bridge and 10 cm above at Taluk Shimulbari as of Saturday morning. Additionally, the Dudhkumar River was 22 cm above its danger level at Pateshwari.

Due to these rising water levels, 84,000 people across 42 unions in eight upazilas-Phulbari, Nageshwar, Kurigram Sadar, Ulipur, Razarhat, Chilmari, Roumari, and Char Rajibpur-have been affected. Local representatives estimate that 150,000 people are currently stranded.

The floods have forced the suspension of academic activities in 37 government primary schools, with floodwaters entering 146 government primary schools. Classes in 20 madrasas and 43 secondary schools have also been suspended, according to the Deputy Commissioner.

To address the crisis, the local administration has opened 404 shelter centres, with 3,124 people taking refuge in 26 of them. Relief efforts include the allocation of 291 metric tonnes of rice, Tk 21.50 lakh in cash, and 15,320 packets of dry food for flood victims.

The floods have inundated 6,615 hectares of land in the district. In response, 83 medical teams have been deployed to provide treatment to those affected.

Residents are increasingly seeking refuge, with many heading to shelter centres as their homes are submerged in chest-deep water. Others are spending their nights on boats, illustrating the severe impact of the flooding.

The situation remains critical as local authorities continue to monitor river levels and provide necessary support to the stranded population.

