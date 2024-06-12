Fires in Brazil Pantanal wetlands surge to record start in 2024

Environment

Reuters
12 June, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 12:18 pm

Related News

Fires in Brazil Pantanal wetlands surge to record start in 2024

The number of Pantanal fires so far this year has jumped tenfold from the same period last year according to Brazil's National Institute of Space Research (INPE)

Reuters
12 June, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 12:18 pm
Smoke rises into the air from the fire that is reflected on the Paraguay River in the Pantanal, the world&#039;s largest wetland, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke rises into the air from the fire that is reflected on the Paraguay River in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

As Jose Cleiton and Brandao Amilton ride their horses into the vastness of the Pantanal grassy wetlands of Brazil, a wall of smoke towers from the horizon far into the sky above.    

The worst of the dry season is still far off, but already these Brazilian wetlands are so dry that wildfires are surging.

The number of Pantanal fires so far this year has jumped tenfold from the same period last year according to Brazil's National Institute of Space Research (INPE).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Farmer Cleiton Jose and others ride horses to drive cattle away from a fire in the Pantanal, the world&#039;s largest wetland, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Farmer Cleiton Jose and others ride horses to drive cattle away from a fire in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

"It's hard to breathe. It's hard for newborn children. The heat gets stronger and stronger," said Amilton, a local fishing guide. "The Pantanal is already hot and it gets hotter, drier, with smoke, the weather gets very bad."

A drone view shows smoke from the fire rising into the air as trees burn amongst vegetation in the Pantanal, the world&#039;s largest wetland, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A drone view shows smoke from the fire rising into the air as trees burn amongst vegetation in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The men guide cattle across the floodplain, hoping for a better chance of survival. "The way the fire is coming, it could surround them and burn them to death," said Cleiton, a farmer.

The Pantanal wetlands, roughly 10 times the size of the Florida everglades, are home to jaguars, tapirs, caimans and giant anteaters. Weak rains since late last year have disrupted the usual seasonal flooding, leaving more of the region vulnerable to fires.

Smoke rises into the air from the fire that is reflected on the Paraguay River in the Pantanal, the world&#039;s largest wetland, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke rises into the air from the fire that is reflected on the Paraguay River in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

As the region approaches the riskiest season for wildfires, which usually peak in September, experts are warning that the blazes so far this year are worse than the start of a record 2020, when a third of the Pantanal burned.

A drone view shows smoke from the fire rising into the air as trees burn amongst vegetation in the Pantanal, the world&#039;s largest wetland, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A drone view shows smoke from the fire rising into the air as trees burn amongst vegetation in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

More than 3,400 square km (1,315 sq miles) of the Pantanal have burned from Jan. 1 to June 9, the highest level on record, according to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro's satellite monitoring program, with data going back to 2012.

Wildfires threaten world's largest tropical wetland in Brazil’s Pantanal

The contrast with record flooding in Rio Grande do Sul, three states to the south, may be jarring, but scientists say they are part of the same phenomenon — an unusually strong El Nino pattern, worsened by climate change.

"Climate change has supercharged El Nino," said Michael Coe, a climate scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center. "Now we are in a different realm."

Top News / World+Biz

Brazil / wildfire / Pantanal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

4h | Videos
Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

15h | Videos
The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

19h | Videos
15,000 Bangladeshis living in Kuwait got new passports

15,000 Bangladeshis living in Kuwait got new passports

14h | Videos