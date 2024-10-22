Farida for proper utilisation of natural, marine resources

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter has stressed proper utilisation of natural and marine resources.

She said proper utilisation of natural and marine resources will make the country economically more prosperous.

"The country will no more remain a poor one if we can utilize the natural and marine resources of the country in a befitting way", she said while addressing a result sharing and phase- out workshop of ECOFISH-2 project implemented by the USAID at a local hotel here on Monday.

"It is commendable that different community members, experts and scientists are working being involved with the ECOFISH-2 project and eventually contributing enormously for building the country" she said.

Farida Akter added " we must have to exploit the capacities and potentials of the scientists giving them due respect as we are proud of them".

Referring to the hilsha as a major resource of the country, the fisheries adviser said it is necessary to protect the fishermen involved with the protection of mother hilsha.

The government is trying to enhance the support for the fishermen during the hilsha fishing ban period from October 13 to November 3, she noted.

In a collaboration with the Department of Fisheries (DoF), USAID's ECOFISH- II helps prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in Bangladesh through enhanced sustainable fisheries management and conservation efforts in the lower Meghna River ecosystem and the Bay of Bengal in Cox's Bazar District.

ECOFISH supported coastal fishing communities and other fisheries' value chain stakeholders to improve the resilience of the Meghna River ecosystem and communities reliant on coastal fisheries.

The primary pathway is to establish adaptive co-management in hilsa shad (Tenualosa ilisha) sanctuaries supported by advancement in fisheries science and promoting alternative income-generating activities, biodiversity conservation, and development of policies and incentives for fisheries conservation.

With Director General of the Department of Fisheries M Zillur Rahman, the function also was addressed, among others, by USAID Bangladesh Mission Director Mr. Reed J Aeschliman, Fisheries and Livestock secretary Sayeed Mahmud Belal Haider, Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute Director General (DG) Dr Anuradha Bhadra, world Fish programme and Impact management director Dr Ann Alizabeth Fleming and representatives from different public and private agencies.