Extreme dry spell in US West worst 'megadrought' in 1,200 years: Study

Environment

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 08:46 pm

Related News

Extreme dry spell in US West worst 'megadrought' in 1,200 years: Study

There are even drier days up ahead due to human caused warming and climate change, researchers say

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 08:46 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The extreme dry spell in the western US over the past two decades is the region's worst "megadrought" in at least 1,200 years. In a new study, published on Monday (14 February) by the University of California, researchers noted a bleak future stating there are even drier days up ahead due to human caused warming and climate change.

Human caused warming, such as turning up the temperature, has played a significant role in the dry spell, said the study and remarked that the climate crisis "will increasingly enhance the odds of long, widespread and severe megadroughts."

The research derived conclusions from a previous research led by the study's lead author Park Williams, a climate hydrologist at UCLA, who ranked the period between 2000 and 2018 as "the second driest in 12 centuries," reports The Guardian.

The impact of the dry years include "record-setting heatwaves, receding reservoirs, and a rise in dangerously erratic blazes that burned both uncontrollably and unseasonably."

Climate scientists from UCLA, Nasa, and Columbia University worked on their research in locations from Montana to northern Mexico and from the Pacific Ocean to the Rocky Mountains. They studied moisture levels in soils. They collected tree ring patterns that gave clues about soil moisture levels over the centuries. "The rings that appear closer together show the stunted growth patterns occurring during dry times," said researchers.

The "megadroughts" refer to long periods of droughts lasting more than 20 years. Though, before industrialisation, water flow was natural and available; now greatly affected by the climate crisis. Researchers have found that deficiency in moisture levels in soils is twice as much now, growing over the last two decades, compared to moisture levels in the 1900s. There is now a 42% increase in severity due to warming caused by humans.

"A large body of research has shown how heat waves will get larger, more extreme, and more frequent," says the study.

Alvar Escriva-Bou, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California's Water Policy Centre, said, "This study highlights the point that we need to reassess our resources."

"We can no longer assume that we have enough water for all the things that we want," said Escriva-Bou calling to reduce agricultural footprint.

Top News

US / drought / Global warming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

6h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

10h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

9h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

2h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

2h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

2h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director