Expediting accreditation crucial for enhancing disaster response, experts assert

In a joint effort to support Bangladesh's disaster response capabilities, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), recently organised a consultation workshop on "Establishing national framework for International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) Accreditation."

The workshop, held on 16 April at a hotel in the capital, focused on dialogues aimed at establishing the foundation for a national framework for INSARAG accreditation, showcasing Bangladesh's dedication to strengthening its ability in Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) endeavours on an international scale.

The event was graced by the presence of State Minister for Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman, MP, who attended as the chief guest. Md Kamrul Hasan, ndc, secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, and Sonali Dayaratne, deputy resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, were present as special guests.

Chaired by Md Mijanur Rahman, director general of the Department of Disaster Management, the workshop witnessed the participation of key stakeholders, including government officials, development partners, and members of the National Disaster Response Coordination Group (NDRCG).

During the workshop, experts underscored the urgency of expediting the accreditation process to enhance disaster response capabilities. They also emphasised the significance of collaborative effort between the government and development partners in fortifying resilience and preparedness measures.

Addressing the panel, Md Mohibbur Rahman emphasised the collective endeavour to mitigate disasters and fortify the nation's resilience.

He said, "The ministry has devoted over a decade to establishing the national disaster management authority, laying the groundwork for the accreditation process.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that we are on the cusp of realising this vision. The ministry stands poised to act as the national disaster management authority and collaborate effectively with other ministries."

Sonali Dayaratne, deputy resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, highlighted UNDP's long standing support for enhancing search and rescue capacities in collaboration with the Fire Service, Civil Defense, and other stakeholders.

She further said, "From supporting policy reforms for the Fire Service and Civil Defense to continuous capacity development measures, UNDP has been contributing to strengthening search and rescue (SAR) capacities for decades now. For UNDP, this is part of a long-term journey with the government and other actors for developing disaster and climate resilience in Bangladesh."

INSARAG, a global network endorsed by the United Nations, aims to establish minimum international standards for USAR teams and methodology for international coordination in earthquake response. Bangladesh's endeavour to achieve INSARAG accreditation reflects its commitment to strengthening disaster response mechanisms and promoting global solidarity in times of crisis.