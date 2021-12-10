Excelerate Energy plants 10,000 trees in Moheshkhali

Excelerate Energy, a US-based LNG company, organised a tree plantation programme in Moheshkhali Island to raise environmental, climate awareness and protect the island from coastal erosion.

The company, with the help of the local community, business leaders, and officials, planted 10,000 mangroves across two acres of land at Zero Point, Moheshkhali Island in Cox's Bazar recently, said a press release.

Habib Bhuiyan, country manager for Excelerate Bangladesh, was present along with representatives from Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited, Gas Transmission Company Limited, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Forest Department, local administration, and the fishing community.

Habib Bhuiyan said, "Our goal for this initiative was to help conserve the coastal environment as well as inspire action across the local community,"

"We are committed to the long-term success of the communities where we operate and want to positively impact Bangladesh and its coastal community through our continued support and volunteerism," added Habib Bhuiyan.

Excelerate provided food to 1,500 fishermen and their families, 1,500 backpacks to local schools in Moheshkhali and most recently, a joint donation of medical supplies with the US-Bangladesh Business Council and Project Cure.