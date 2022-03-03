Everyone needs to be aware, responsible for protecting wildlife: Stakeholders

Environment

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 07:44 pm

Related News

Everyone needs to be aware, responsible for protecting wildlife: Stakeholders

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 07:44 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Everyone, including the government, must be aware of and responsible for protecting wildlife, said stakeholders and experts on the environment and forests, on Thursday.

"We have to be aware ourselves as well as the people of the country. Only if there is a forest can there be wildlife, and vice-versa. The more people around us are aware, the more wildlife can be conserved," said Mukit Majumder Babu, chairman of Nature and Life Foundation.

He was speaking at a discussion organised by the Forest Department on the occasion of World Wildlife Day 2022. This year's theme is "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration".

Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Minister, Md Shahab Uddin, said the government is doing its best to protect wildlife. To this end, it has declared 51 areas protected for the conservation and development of wildlife habitats.

The government has introduced the "Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation" to promote wildlife conservation work. The Information (Provider) Rewards for Wildlife Crime Disclosure Rules, 2020, has been formulated and the Wildlife Crime Control Unit is working to control crime and preventing wildlife trafficking, he added.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change said, "If there were no wildlife, we would not exist. When we talk about biodiversity, let's talk about all kinds of biodiversity conservation."

Md Mostafa Kamal, secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, said protecting wildlife is also a part of protecting freedom.

"We have told farmers that if elephants come and destroy their paddy fields, we will pay more in compensation than the damages," he added.

Rakibul Amin, country representative of IUCN Bangladesh, said, "Everywhere we speak about nature-friendly development. Now the private sector needs to unite to protect the environment."

Chief Conservator of Forests, Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury, said it will not be possible to ensure wildlife conservation until conservation work reaches the general public.

"We demanded that the dolphin be declared a national aquatic animal. Now, in the last few years, dolphins have increased by 55% in the Sundarbans," he added.

Top News

Wildlife / Stakeholders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

8h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

7h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

11h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1h | Videos
Bangladeshi crew fear for life at a Ukraine port

Bangladeshi crew fear for life at a Ukraine port

2h | Videos
Russia accused of using Vacuum Bombs

Russia accused of using Vacuum Bombs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last