Environment minister urges all to cooperate in combatting noise pollution

Environment

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 04:44 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin has urged everyone's cooperation to combat noise pollution in order to remedy its adverse effects on human health as well as the environment.

The minister said made the remarks while speaking as chief guest at a workshop on a noise quality measurement survey conducted in 64 districts under a project to control noise pollution organised at the Department of Environment on Thursday (9 February).

The minister said that drivers must not honk unnecessarily while driving and loud noises should be avoided in factories, construction work. 

"Hopefully in future, people will realise the harm due to noise pollution and change their behavior on their own," he added.

The environment minister assured that various effective measures are being taken and implemented under the integrated and partnership project to control noise pollution. 

Under the project, a survey was conducted to determine the noise level in 64 districts across the country. A report will be published in this regard.  The rules for controlling noise pollution will be amended accordingly.

"Cooperation is much needed from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Bangladesh Police Force.  We all need to work together to control noise pollution," he said.

Among others, Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Farhina Ahmed, Chairman of BRTA Nur Mohammad Mazumder, Associate Professor (ENT) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Dr Husne Qamar Mazumdari, and Dean of Law Faculty of Dhaka University Dr Sima Jaman spoke in the workshop held under the chairmanship of Dr Abdul Hamid, director general of the Department of Environment.

