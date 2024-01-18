Environment Minister stops burning wastes at Osmani Udyan

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury visits the Osmani Udyan in Dhaka on 18 January. Photo: UNB

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Thursday (18 January) stopped burning wastes at an open place in the capital's Osmani Udyan.

He went to the spot instantly after seeing smoke of burning wastes from his office room of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The minister asked Dhaka South City Corporation authority to take action against the burning of wastes as the smoke emitted from it was polluting air.

In response, an executive magistrate of DSCC went there and fined PF corporation, a contract firm, with Tk1 lakh for polluting air by burning wastes in an open place, said a PID handout.

Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed was also present on the occasion.