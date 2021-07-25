Environment minister reaches London to attend COP26 July Ministerial

Environment

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 02:31 pm

Related News

Environment minister reaches London to attend COP26 July Ministerial

Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Director-General of the Department of Environment have been accompanying the Minister during his visit.

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 02:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin MP reached London on Saturday afternoon on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK). 

He will be leading a three-member Bangladesh delegation to attend the COP26 July Ministerial organized by the United Kingdom on 25-26 July 2021, said a press release. 

Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Director-General of the Department of Environment have been accompanying the Minister during his visit.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the Minister at the London Heathrow International airport.

The UK-hosted July Ministerial is aimed to allow the Environment Ministers of the state parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to come together in person to discuss their expectations for a successful COP26 scheduled in Glasgow this year scheduled to take place from 1-12 November. 

Md Shahab Uddin MP is expected to highlight Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's priorities at the COP26 as a state party to the UNFCCC and also as the President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

Bangladesh

COP26 / of Environment, / Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin MP / Forest and Climate Change / United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) / London / Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Moving migrants

Moving migrants

20h | Videos
TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

5d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

5d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds