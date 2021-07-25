Environment minister reaches London to attend COP26 July Ministerial

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin MP reached London on Saturday afternoon on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

He will be leading a three-member Bangladesh delegation to attend the COP26 July Ministerial organized by the United Kingdom on 25-26 July 2021, said a press release.

Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Director-General of the Department of Environment have been accompanying the Minister during his visit.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the Minister at the London Heathrow International airport.

The UK-hosted July Ministerial is aimed to allow the Environment Ministers of the state parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to come together in person to discuss their expectations for a successful COP26 scheduled in Glasgow this year scheduled to take place from 1-12 November.

Md Shahab Uddin MP is expected to highlight Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's priorities at the COP26 as a state party to the UNFCCC and also as the President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).