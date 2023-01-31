Environment minister instructs special drives against air polluters from Wednesday

Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin has instructed the director general of the Department of Environment to conduct a special operation against air polluting companies and vehicles from Wednesday. 

"The situation of air pollution in the country is not desirable under any circumstances," said the minister at the ADP meeting held at the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Tuesday (31 January).

At the meeting, the minister said that the executive magistrates currently working at the Environment Department should conduct the drive against air polluters in the city.

The minister suggested that a request should be made to the Ministry of Public Administration to appoint more executive magistrates on an urgent basis. 

He also asked for the same request to be made to the Department of Public Security to send the required number of law enforcement officers to enhance the scope of operation.

He said that inter-ministerial meetings should be held to coordinate with other relevant ministries to implement effective legal decisions to prevent air pollution.

The minister said that he will participate in the campaign if necessary to create awareness about air and noise pollution.

The environment minister directed the concerned project manager to take effective measures to stop hydraulic horn and other contributors of noise pollution.

