Entry to Sundarbans restricted for 3 months from tomorrow

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 06:00 pm

Entry to Sundarbans restricted for 3 months from tomorrow

The initiative aims to ensure the safe breeding and movement of fish and wild animals, according to the Forest Department.

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Tree branches touching river water in the Sundarbans. File Photo: TBS
Tree branches touching river water in the Sundarbans. File Photo: TBS

The forest department has imposed a three-month ban on fishing and tourism in the Sundarbans, starting tomorrow (1 June).

The initiative aims to ensure the safe breeding and movement of fish and wild animals, according to the Forest Department.

Iqbal Hussain Chowdhury, Assistant Conservator of Forests for the Sundarbans Satkhira Range, said all types of vessels, including boats and fishing trawlers, are prohibited in the rivers and canals. Additionally, the entry of fishermen and honey collectors will be suspended from 1 June to 31 August. No local or foreign tourists will be allowed to enter the forest during this period.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate the restrictions.

According to the forest department, since 2019, access to the Sundarbans has been closed for two months starting 1 July each year. However, in 2022, the ban was extended by one month, now beginning on 1 June.

In Satkhira, approximately 50,000 people depend on the Sundarbans for their livelihood. The ban is causing difficulties for those who rely on the Sundarbans.

Saiful Islam from Gabura Union in Satkhira said, "Three months will be very tough. We mainly earn our livelihood by catching fish and crabs in the Sundarbans. Some people collect honey. With access to the forest prohibited, all paths of earning are closed."

The government provides 56 kg of rice in two phases to those with a fisherman card, but many do not receive this assistance.

Local resident Saiful Islam urged authorities to verify and support genuine fishermen.

Satkhira Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir said, "Entry to the Sundarbans will be closed for three months. However, during this time, fishermen and others will receive food assistance through the Department of Fisheries. If there are allegations of nepotism or non-genuine fishermen being included in the list, their names will be removed. The Directorate of Fisheries will be instructed about this."

