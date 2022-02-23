Endangered Pangolin recovered from Moulvibazar

Environment

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 06:23 pm

The Forest Department and voluntary organisation Stand for our Endangered Wildlife (SEW) have rescued the highly endangered species Pangolin (Bon Rui) from Phulbari tea garden in Kamalganj, Moulvibazar. 

Khukon Thounaujam, Sohel Shyam, Kajol Hazra, Sourav Prashad Shome, and Rajib Debnath from SEW and Assistant Conservator of Forests Shyamal Mitra alongside Range Officer Shahidul Islam were present during the rescue Wednesday (23 February).

Forest department sources said the pangolin was found by local tea worker Bhuda Bauri.

He discovered it near a stream on Tuesday evening. The officials rescued the pangolin from his house. 

Range Officer Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard that the animal has been kept under observation at Lawachara Rescue Centre. 

It will be released into the forest after being confirmed of its sound health.

Reptile researcher Shahriar Rahman Caesar said the pangolin was once the main target of smugglers and now has become endangered. 

"They are found in some forests of Sylhet and hilly areas. It is important to protect them," he told The Business Standard. 

He added that occasionally when they are rescued, they are released at Lawachara or various safari parks. "Research is needed on how those animals are or how many of them survive after being released," he opined.

