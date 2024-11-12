Endangered Indian pangolin rescued in Dhaka

A drive was conducted on 12 Nov to rescue the pangolin. Photo: Courtesy

A rare, endangered Indian pangolin was rescued today (12 November) from the Mahadinagar Truck Stand in the Kamrangirchar area of the capital.

The district administration, police and Forest Department officials joined forces, based on a tip-off, to conduct the drive at around 4pm, led by Divisional Forest Officer Sharmeen Akhtar from the Department of Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation.

Three people were fined Tk45,000, in connection with attempting to sell off the animal, through a mobile court led by Uzzal Kumar Halder, senior assistant commissioner and executive magistrate of the Office of the District Commissioner, Dhaka.

The accused had allegedly brought the pangolin to the city from Kalmakanda in Netrakona.

After the rescue operation, the pangolin was handed over to the Forest Department to release it into the wild, with officials of the Kamrangirchar Police Station providing full support.

Wildlife Inspector Nigar Sultana, from the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation, told The Business Standard that the pangolin is one of the most trafficked wildlife animals in the world.

"This critically endangered species is also listed under the CITES I criteria," she added.

Species listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) are at high risk of extinction if their trade is not severely restricted. For these species, commercial trade is generally prohibited, with some exceptions.

Nigar further said this innocent animal is an insectivorous by nature and plays a huge role in the balance of the ecosystem. "We all must work to protect this species."

Therefore, under the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act of 2012, it is a punishable offence to capture or kill the pangolin.