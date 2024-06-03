El Nino weather pattern likely to swing back to La Nina this year: UN weather agency

Environment

Reuters
03 June, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 03:14 pm

Related News

El Nino weather pattern likely to swing back to La Nina this year: UN weather agency

El Nino is a naturally occurring warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, while La Nina is characterised by cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific region and is linked to floods and drought

Reuters
03 June, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 03:14 pm
A tero drinks water from a puddle in the Navarro lagoon, which dried up due to the climate phenomenon La Nina, in Navarro, in Buenos Aires province, Argentina December 5, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo
A tero drinks water from a puddle in the Navarro lagoon, which dried up due to the climate phenomenon La Nina, in Navarro, in Buenos Aires province, Argentina December 5, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

The El Nino weather pattern that can cause extreme events such as wildfires and tropical cyclones is forecast to swing back into generally cooler La Nina conditions later this year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday.

El Nino is a naturally occurring warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, while La Nina is characterised by cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific region and is linked to floods and drought.

WMO said there was a 60% chance that La Nina conditions would take hold between July to September, and a 70% chance of them occurring between August and November.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The end of El Nino does not mean a pause in long-term climate change as our planet will continue to warm due to heat-trapping greenhouse gases," said WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett.

"Exceptionally high sea surface temperatures will continue to play an important role during the next months."

The past nine years have been the warmest on record despite the cooling effect of La Nina that spanned from 2020 to early 2023, according to WMO.

Top News / World+Biz / Climate Change

El Nino / La Nina / World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

7h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

4h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Maldives bans Israeli citizens

Maldives bans Israeli citizens

26m | Videos
How Narendra Modi is going to touch Nehru

How Narendra Modi is going to touch Nehru

1h | Videos
Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone poses a threat to iPhone sales in China

Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone poses a threat to iPhone sales in China

2h | Videos
Water crisis in northeastern Spain

Water crisis in northeastern Spain

4h | Videos