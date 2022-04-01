Efforts being made to improve country’s air quality, says minister

Environment

UNB
01 April, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 09:46 pm

Related News

Efforts being made to improve country’s air quality, says minister

The minister said Bangladesh wants to actively play its part in the global efforts in countering climate change with due diligence in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication

UNB
01 April, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 09:46 pm
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh is striving to improve its air quality and address the near-term climate change through the reduction of short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs), said Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin on Friday.

"In Bangladesh's National Action Plan for Reducing SLCPs, 11 priority mitigation measures have been identified – five of which target major methane emission sources," he said in the virtual event on the 10-Year Anniversary Ministerial of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) held in Paris.

The minister said Bangladesh wants to actively play its part in the global efforts in countering climate change with due diligence in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication.

The country submitted Updated NDC enhancing both unconditional and conditional contributions with ambitious mitigation targets, he added.

"Realising the potential of SLCPs, our updated NDC targets include reducing household energy emissions by 18.55%, brick kiln sector emissions by 46.54%, and municipal solid waste and wastewater emissions by 7.93% by 2030."

Bangladesh's National Action Plan on Reducing SLCPs will prevent 16,300 premature deaths, and reduce black carbon emissions by 72% and methane emissions by 37% by 2040 if it is fully implemented.

Reducing SLCPs is critical since global warming potential can be reduced by 0.6°C through widespread actions on SLCPs reduction.

"However, adequate technical and financial support is a prerequisite for the full implementation of the NAP-SLCP," he added.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation of Ghana Dr Kwaku Afriyie, CCAC Partner Ministers and Delegates were present in the meeting.

Top News

environment / Pollution / environment minister / Air Pollution in Bangladesh / air quality

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

11h | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

12h | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

12h | Bangladesh
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

1d | Videos
Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

1d | Videos
Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

1d | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh