Effective steps coming to control air pollution: Saber Hossain

The government will take effective steps to control air pollution and protect public health, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today.

"Effective measures will be taken against air pollution to protect public health. Legal action will be taken against brick kilns responsible for air pollution to this end," he said at a meeting in his ministry.

The newly-appointed environment minister said work would be done maintaining coordination among the relevant ministries and agencies to control air pollution in Dhaka.

"Other factors responsible for air pollution will be scientifically controlled," he said.

The environment minister was chairing the meeting held with the officials of the Environment Ministry and the Department of Environment on the process of issuing environmental clearance.

Saber Hossain also said the process of issuing environmental clearances will be simplified to reduce the suffering of the people.

"Necessary initiatives will be taken so that the people can avail the services properly on time," he added.

The minister directed the officials concerned to issue environmental clearances systematically with the mindset of rendering services.

"No irregularity in issuing clearance will be tolerated," he said.

Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and other high officials of the ministry and the Department of Environment were present, said a press release.