Earth-filled,dried up govt waterbodies to be re-excavated

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 07:53 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury has directed the concerned officials to take an initiative to re-excavate and renovate the earth-filled or dried up government Jalmahal (waterbodies) in different districts of the country.

The land minister has given the directive while presiding over the 68th meeting of the committee on leasing of government Jalmahal held at the conference room of the land ministry at the secretariat on Tuesday (29 March).

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury further said the move will have a positive impact on the rural economy and the environment of the country. He said that increasing fisheries will meet food demand as well as create employment.

On 24 February, the minister inaugurated the online Jalmahal application process.

According to the media release, previously, fishermen used to face problems because of tactics of middlemen and brokers in the Jalmahal leasing process. No complaints were received from any stakeholders since the online application process.

The application for the lease can be filled from the land.gov.bd land service platform or directly from the jm.lams.gov.bd web portal. Apart from this, the application process and other details are also available on the portal.

Md Mustafizur Rahman and officials of the ministry were present on the occasion. The deputy commissioners of the districts concerned with the proposed Jalmahal lease attended the meeting virtually.

