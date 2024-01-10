Dry weather with moderate to thick fog likely to continue

The weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing 9am today (10 January).

"Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places. Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may disrupt temporarily due to fog," it added.

Night temperature may rise slightly, and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Cold day conditions are likely to prevail in places over the country due to fog.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar district, while today's minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Badalgachhi n Naogaon district.

The sun sets at 5:28 pm today and rises at 6:43am tomorrow in the capital.