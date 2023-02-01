Drive against air pollution: 26 vehicles, 10 companies fined Tk4.45 lakh

In a special drive aimed at preventing air pollution in the capital, mobile courts fined 26 vehicles Tk85,000 and 10 companies Tk3.60 lakh yesterday for polluting the environment.

The drives, conducted in five places in and around Dhaka, come as part of the government's anti-pollution campaign and environment conservation activities, said a press release.

The Monitoring and Enforcement Wing of the Directorate of Environment operated the mobile courts in Dhaka expressway and bypass areas, Savar, Manik Mia Avenue, Khilkhet and Aftabnagar.

"Every effort will be made to control air pollution and ensure that the people can live in a healthy environment," Md Shahab Uddin, minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, told journalists after visiting the operations in Manik Mia Avenue, Khilkhet and Aftabnagar.

"The government will continue to take strict legal action against air polluters," he warned

Deputy Environment Minister Habibun Nahar urged everyone to be careful to not pollute the environment.

"It is difficult for the government alone to control pollution," she said

Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and Director General of Department of Environment Dr Abdul Hamid along with senior officials of the ministry and directorate were present on the occasion.

"All DCs have been asked to take action against the air polluters. A special meeting has been convened on 2 February under the chairmanship of the cabinet secretary. The meeting will discuss the engagements of relevant ministries," said Secretary Farhina.

During the Wednesday drives, two contractors of the Dhaka Bypass Expressway and BRT highway were fined Tk1 lakh, four vehicles were fined Tk11,000 for noise pollution in Savar area, Tk10,000 levied from four vehicles for air pollution, Tk35,000 from seven vehicles for noise pollution in Khilkhet area, Tk10,000 from two companies for polluting air by keeping construction material open, Tk2.50 lakh from seven companies for the same offence in Aftabnagar area and Tk29,000 from 11 vehicles for air pollution in Manik Mia Avenue.