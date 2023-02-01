Drive against air pollution: 26 vehicles, 10 companies fined Tk4.45 lakh

Environment

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 09:53 pm

Related News

Drive against air pollution: 26 vehicles, 10 companies fined Tk4.45 lakh

Strict legal action against air polluters will continue, warned the environment minister

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 09:53 pm
Drive against air pollution: 26 vehicles, 10 companies fined Tk4.45 lakh

In a special drive aimed at preventing air pollution in the capital, mobile courts fined 26 vehicles Tk85,000 and 10 companies Tk3.60 lakh yesterday for polluting the environment.

The drives, conducted in five places in and around Dhaka, come as part of the government's anti-pollution campaign and environment conservation activities, said a press release.

The Monitoring and Enforcement Wing of the Directorate of Environment operated the mobile courts in Dhaka expressway and bypass areas, Savar, Manik Mia Avenue, Khilkhet and Aftabnagar.

"Every effort will be made to control air pollution and ensure that the people can live in a healthy environment," Md Shahab Uddin, minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, told journalists after visiting the operations in Manik Mia Avenue, Khilkhet and Aftabnagar.

"The government will continue to take strict legal action against air polluters," he warned

Deputy Environment Minister Habibun Nahar urged everyone to be careful to not pollute the environment.

"It is difficult for the government alone to control pollution," she said

Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and Director General of Department of Environment Dr Abdul Hamid along with senior officials of the ministry and directorate were present on the occasion.

"All DCs have been asked to take action against the air polluters. A special meeting has been convened on 2 February under the chairmanship of the cabinet secretary. The meeting will discuss the engagements of relevant ministries," said Secretary Farhina. 

During the Wednesday drives, two contractors of the Dhaka Bypass Expressway and BRT highway were fined Tk1 lakh, four vehicles were fined Tk11,000 for noise pollution in Savar area, Tk10,000 levied from four vehicles for air pollution, Tk35,000 from seven vehicles for noise pollution in Khilkhet area, Tk10,000 from two companies for polluting air by keeping construction material open, Tk2.50 lakh from seven companies for the same offence in Aftabnagar area and Tk29,000 from 11 vehicles for air pollution in Manik Mia Avenue.

Bangladesh / Top News

air pollution / Air Pollution in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

12h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

14h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

5h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

4h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms