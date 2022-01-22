DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

Famous American actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has congratulated Bangladesh government, local communities and NGOs on newly established Marine Protected Area around Saint Martin's Island.

In a tweet on Friday (BST), he wrote, "Congrats to the Government of Bangladesh, local communities & NGOs on a newly established Marine Protected Area around Saint Martin's Island that will protect an incredible community of biodiversity and provide key habitat for Bangladesh's only coral reef."

DiCaprio has been campaigning in the fight against climate change for years. He dedicates most of his social media posts to climate-related news. However, reportedly this is the first time Bangladesh appeared in one of his tweets.

Bangladesh government recently declared about 1,743 square kilometres area of the Bay of Bengal adjacent to Saint Marin's Island as 'Saint Martin Marine Protected Area' to conserve marine biodiversity.

(📷 : courtesy of WCS) pic.twitter.com/T286nurs7b— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 21, 2022

In addition to the previously declared 590 hectares of ecologically critical area, the new 70 metre-deep marine protected area has been declared to prevent uncontrolled movement of water vessels, overfishing, dumping of waste and chemicals, and destruction of coral reefs and biodiversity.

the newly declared protected area will help conserve the endangered pink dolphins, sharks, ray fish, sea turtles, seabirds, corals, marine grasses and marine biodiversity and their habitats.

It will also help improve the livelihoods of local people through sustainable extraction of marine resources, enrich the national blue economy, and achieve the international obligations and targets related to the special economic zone of Bangladesh.

The declaration of this marine protected area will facilitate the proper enforcement of the law and proper management of marine resources with the help of law enforcement agencies deployed in and around the island.

At the same time, the possibility of increasing the abundance of marine fish resources and aquatic life outside the protected area will be multiplied.