Dhaka's air world's most polluted today

Environment

UNB
16 October, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 12:31 pm

Chronic exposure to polluted air causes severe problems to the public. Photo: UNB
Dhaka has topped the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, with an AQI index of 170 at 12:20am today (16 October).

According to the air quality and pollution ranking for cities, Dhaka's air was classified as 'unhealthy'.

Pakistan's Lahore, India's Delhi and UAE's Dubai occupied the second, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 169, 169 and 162, respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while 201-300 is 'very unhealthy', and 301-400 is considered 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

