Dhaka's air 'hazardous', worst in the world this morning

Environment

UNB
19 February, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 10:55 am

Related News

Dhaka's air 'hazardous', worst in the world this morning

Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi and Mumbai occupied the list's second, third, and fourth spots, with AQI scores of 214, 183, and 179, respectively

UNB
19 February, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 10:55 am
Representational image of air pollution. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational image of air pollution. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Dhaka has again topped the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 309 at 9:30am on Monday for the second consecutive day.

Dhaka's air was classified as 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents, according to the air quality index.

Pakistan's Lahore and India's Delhi and Mumbai occupied the list's second, third, and fourth spots, with AQI scores of 214, 183, and 179, respectively.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered 'unhealthy for sensitive groups', between 150 and 200 is 'unhealthy', between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous'.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Bangladesh / Top News

Air Pollution in Bangladesh / AQI / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

22h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are young people responsible for China's economic slowdown?

Are young people responsible for China's economic slowdown?

13m | Videos
Native rice varieties survive in Meghna chars For 100 years

Native rice varieties survive in Meghna chars For 100 years

1h | Videos
How microgreens are in the human diet.

How microgreens are in the human diet.

14h | Videos
How Real Madrid calculating to sign Mbappe

How Real Madrid calculating to sign Mbappe

13h | Videos