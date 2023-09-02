Dhaka's air 4th most polluted in the world this morning

Environment

UNB
02 September, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 10:04 am

A truck moving on a city road leaving behind a storm of dust. File photo: UNB
A truck moving on a city road leaving behind a storm of dust. File photo: UNB

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 154 at 8:53am on Saturday (2 September), Dhaka ranked 4th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Indonesia's Jakarta, Pakistan's Lahore and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur occupied the first, second and third spots, with AQI scores of 172, 159 and 155, respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while between 201–300 is ''very unhealthy', and 301–400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

