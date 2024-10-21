Dhaka looking forward to contributing to meaningful talks at COP29: Rizwana

Environment

BSS
21 October, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 08:54 pm

Related News

Dhaka looking forward to contributing to meaningful talks at COP29: Rizwana

BSS
21 October, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 08:54 pm
Rizwana with Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Dhaka Elchin Huseynli on 21 Oct. Photo: BSS
Rizwana with Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Dhaka Elchin Huseynli on 21 Oct. Photo: BSS

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today emphasised Bangladesh's active participation in COP29, ensuring that climate-vulnerable nations are at the forefront of global climate action. 

"Bangladesh is looking forward to contributing to meaningful discussions at COP29, where global cooperation in addressing climate challenges, especially for countries like Bangladesh, is highly necessary," she said when Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Dhaka Elchin Huseynli paid a courtesy call on her at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Azerbaijan is hosting the upcoming COP29 summit.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier in the day, Nardia Simpson, the Acting High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh, also met the environment adviser to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation on environmental protection and climate resilience. 

Rizwana with Nardia Simpson, the Acting High Commissioner of Australia on 21 Oct. Photo: BSS
Rizwana with Nardia Simpson, the Acting High Commissioner of Australia on 21 Oct. Photo: BSS

"Australia has been a key partner in enhancing Bangladesh's climate resilience, and we aim to deepen this collaboration to protect our biodiversity and safeguard communities from climate-related disasters," Rizwana said.

Both meetings reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to tackling the global climate crisis through international partnerships. Key topics discussed during the meetings included the conservation of river ecosystems and the promotion of renewable energy.

The meetings were attended by the environment secretary, the water resources secretary, and senior officials from both ministries and the embassies.

 

Top News

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan / COP29

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

55m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

3h | Videos