Dhaka looking forward to contributing to meaningful talks at COP29: Rizwana

Rizwana with Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Dhaka Elchin Huseynli on 21 Oct. Photo: BSS

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today emphasised Bangladesh's active participation in COP29, ensuring that climate-vulnerable nations are at the forefront of global climate action.

"Bangladesh is looking forward to contributing to meaningful discussions at COP29, where global cooperation in addressing climate challenges, especially for countries like Bangladesh, is highly necessary," she said when Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Dhaka Elchin Huseynli paid a courtesy call on her at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Azerbaijan is hosting the upcoming COP29 summit.

Earlier in the day, Nardia Simpson, the Acting High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh, also met the environment adviser to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation on environmental protection and climate resilience.

Rizwana with Nardia Simpson, the Acting High Commissioner of Australia on 21 Oct. Photo: BSS

"Australia has been a key partner in enhancing Bangladesh's climate resilience, and we aim to deepen this collaboration to protect our biodiversity and safeguard communities from climate-related disasters," Rizwana said.

Both meetings reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to tackling the global climate crisis through international partnerships. Key topics discussed during the meetings included the conservation of river ecosystems and the promotion of renewable energy.

The meetings were attended by the environment secretary, the water resources secretary, and senior officials from both ministries and the embassies.