Dhaka ending 2023 with worst in the world air quality

Environment

UNB
31 December, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 11:30 am

Related News

Dhaka ending 2023 with worst in the world air quality

Dhaka’s air was classified as 'very unhealthy’, posing serious health risks to residents

UNB
31 December, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 11:30 am
Vehicles ply on a dust-filled road. File Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Vehicles ply on a dust-filled road. File Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

On the last day of 2023, Dhaka topped the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality yet again, with an AQI score of 248 at 8:50am.

Dhaka's air was classified as 'very unhealthy', posing serious health risks to residents, according to the air quality index.

India's Delhi, China's Shanghai and Bosnia Herzegovina's Sarajevo occupied the second, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 243, 235 and 227, respectively.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered 'unhealthy for sensitive groups', between 150 and 200 is 'unhealthy', between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka air quality / worst / air pollution / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

4h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

4h | Panorama
The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

21h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

14h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

13h | Videos
Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

15h | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

16h | Videos