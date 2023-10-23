Deep Depression forming in the Bay of Bengal

A deep depression in the west-central Bay of Bengal has put coastal regions on alert as maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra are now under local cautionary signal No 3 by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The depression, currently moving North-Northeastwards, is approximately 755 km West-Southwest of Chattogram port, 710 km West-Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 630 km Southwest of Mongla port, and 630 km Southwest of Payra port, in a recent bulletin, the BMD revealed.

It is expected to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm within the next 24 hours, with a trajectory likely to bring it across the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong on Wednesday (25 October) evening.

Fishermen have been sternly advised not to venture into the North Bay of Bengal and along the coasts of Odisha, West Bengal, Bangladesh, and north Myanmar from 23-25 October due to the rough sea conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has corroborated the warning of a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 400 km away from Odisha's Paradip and 550 km south-southwest of West Bengal's Digha, as reported in Hindustan Times.

The depression is anticipated to bring squally weather, with maximum sustained wind speeds ranging from 50 kph to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.

The impending storm has prompted preparations and warnings in neighbouring regions as well. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, with heavy downpours in isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Odisha is also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in many areas from 23-25 October, while West Bengal can expect similar conditions on 24-25 October.

IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal till 24 October.

It added, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha, West Bengal, Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts during 23-25 October."

