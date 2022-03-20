Dead dolphin washes ashore on Cox’s Bazar beach

A dead dolphin has washed ashore near Patuartek beach in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

It was found by locals on Sunday (20 March) afternoon said Sarwar Alam, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division.

However, the forest official could not confirm the species of dolphin and its cause of death.

Sarwar said the death of the dolphin is estimated to take place 1-2 days earlier based on the foul odour it was emitting.

"We couldn't identify the species of the dolphin since it is rotting. However, photographs have been captured using which we will try to identify its species," Sarwar further stated.

Meanwhile, news of the deceased dolphin attracted a large number of locals and tourists.

Earlier on Saturday, a massive number of dead fish washed ashore in the tidal waters of the district's Kolatoli point.