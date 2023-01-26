DCs asked to stay vigilant about illegal sand extraction from rivers

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Faruk on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to remain vigilant to stop illegal sand extraction from rivers.

The dams which are built on the rivers collapse due to the illegal sand extraction, he said while talking to reporters after the Deputy Commissioners' Conference 2023 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

Sand can be extracted only from those places which the Water Development Board declares as "Balu Mahals" (sand quarries) as sand is needed for the development of the country, he said.

"In this way we will be able to meet the need for sand as well as prevent river erosion."

Due to climate change, river erosion and flood has increased in Bangladesh, said the state minister.

"Last year we saw early flooding in rural areas. Even then, we didn't let the crops get damaged. I have taken precautions."

Stating that a few DCs spoke about the problem of river erosion in their areas, he said, "We are working, but the pace is slow due to the global recession."

"When a problem is raised from an area, we take action after conducting a survey," he said urging the engineers to talk to local public representatives and solve their problems.