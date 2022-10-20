Cyclonic storm likely to reach Bangladesh coast on Oct 25

A low-pressure area formed over North Andaman Sea, adjoining areas of South Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts on October 25, said India Meteorological Department.

According to an IMD bulletin, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area formed over North Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of South Andaman sea and southeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and it persisted over the same region today.

It is very likely to move west-northwest wards and concentrate into a depression over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around October 22 and into a deep depression on October 23.

Subsequently, it is likely to recurve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over west central and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal by October 24.

Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually north-northeast wards and reach West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts skirting Odisha coast by October 25, said the bulletin.

IMD advised fishermen to not venture into deep sea from October 23 onwards until further notice in anticipation of the formation of the cyclonic storm over Bay.

It also advised those who are currently in the deep sea to return to the coast by October 22 night.