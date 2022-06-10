Cyclones to increase on Bangladesh coasts in 5-7 years: Study

By 2050, 10% Bangladesh’s land will be submerged due to climate change, a top official of GIZ Bangladesh says

Representational Image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Representational Image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The incidence of cyclones is likely to increase in the next five to seven years in the coastal areas of Bangladesh. Moreover, there is a possibility of heavy rain, drought, and high temperature due to climate change, according to a study.

"Overall, Bangladesh produces only 0.03 % of the world's greenhouse gases. However, it faces climate change-induced adverse effects for the developed world. The temperature here is also increasing day by day," Prof Ainun Nishat was presenting the study findings at a seminar at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) on Friday.

The study was done under the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) project. The Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) organised the seminar on the occasion "World Environment Day".

Ainun Nishat, team leader of the project, mentioned that with the evidence of the adverse effects of climate change like floods, droughts, salinity and cyclones, Bangladesh ranked the 7th in the list of natural disaster-prone countries in the world rankings.

Highlighting the main theme of the NAP, he said the vision of this plan is to build a climate tolerant country by accelerating sustainable economic growth and building strong societies and ecosystems.

While presenting a keynote address on adaptation planning, he also discussed the 10 key articles and 8 sections of the NAP.

GIZ Bangladesh's Adaptation of Urban Areas to Climate Change Programme Coordinator Dana de la Fontaine said by 2050, 10 % land of Bangladesh would be submerged due to climate change. In this context, he suggested emphasising on local adaptation planning.

Addressing the programme as chief guest, Dhaka South City Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh blamed climate change for waterlogging and dengue menace, the two most common problems in Dhaka city.

He also called on planners to make plans to curb urban migration due to climate change.

BIP President Mohammad Fazle Reza Sumon also presided over the seminar.

Satya Prasad Majumder, vice chancellor of BUET, Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker, secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Afsana Haque, head of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at BUET and Sheikh Muhammad Mehdi Ahsan, general secretary of BIP, spoke at the event.

