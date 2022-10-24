Cyclone Sitrang likely to hit Bangladesh after 5pm: Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, said cyclone Sitrang may hit the southern parts of Bangladesh after 5pm Monday (24 October)

He said there is a strong possibility that the advancing parts of cyclone Sitrang will start passing over the districts of Khulna division after 3pm. After 5pm, it is most likely to hit the districts of Barishal division and Chattogram and Noakhali districts of Chattogram division.

The meteorologist noted that people in coastal areas (especially Khulna and Barishal) started feeling high speed winds under the influence of cyclone Sitrang from 12pm.

He said the wind speed in coastal areas of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar may rise up to 70-80 kmh after 5pm Monday and there is a possibility of experiencing the highest wind speeds from late evening to midnight.

Referring to the weather forecast model data of America and European Union, Mostofa Kamal said the wind speed of 110-130 kmh is expected to blow over the coastal areas of Chattogram and Noakhali districts from 6pm to 3am.

Citing US Navy's Joint Typhoon Centre data, he said, according to the latest images of Sitrang's track, all districts of Barishal division may fall in the eye of the cyclone.

"And there is a strong chance of it crossing over Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Cumilla districts of Chattogram division," said the weather expert.

The diameter of the cyclone is about 500 km, hence the impact of heavy rain, gusty winds of 110-130 kmh, and high tides will be equally felt over the districts of Khulna and Chattogram divisions.

As cyclone Sitrang is flowing from south-west to north-east, the water level is rising in those places due to the low pressure in the centre of the cyclone and the sea water is accumulating on the Chattogram coast from those places.

"Naturally, the water level is increasing on the Chattogram coast."

Considering the new moon on Monday night, Polash further warned that there is a strong fear of high tide of 7-10 feet in the coastal districts of Barisal division, 5-8 feet in the coastal districts of Khulna division and 10-12 feet in the char areas of Noakhali.

A low pressure formed in the Andaman Sea on 18 October which moved northwestward towards central Bay of Bengal, becoming a depression on 21 October and a deep depression on 23 October early in the day and a full cyclonic storm by 7pm today.

At 10.30am Monday, the center of the cyclone Sitrang was located about 21 degrees north latitude and 89 degrees east longitude. The location was less than 200 km from Khulna coast at 12pm.